Arab Finance: The Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (MRMIA) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkiye-based OZ Mining to cooperate on a preliminary study and assessment of gold ore deposits and associated minerals in Egypt's Eastern Desert, as per a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Witnessed by the Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi, the agreement follows recent discussions held in Turkiye and meetings between teams from MRMIA and OZ Mining aimed at establishing a framework for cooperation and exploring available mining opportunities in Egypt.

Commenting on the signing, Badawi said this collaboration marks a new step under the ministry's efforts to attract new investments to the sector as well as foreign mining firms to operate in Egypt.

For his part, CEO of OZ Mining Taner Yilmaz expressed the company's ambition to operate at full capacity in Egypt and benefit from the incentives introduced by the Egyptian petroleum ministry and the country's investment environment.

He added that OZ Mining's activities span the extraction of gold, silver, and base metals across Turkiye, Africa, and Latin America.

Recently, Badawi announced the launch of an exceptional edition of the Egypt Mining Forum on September 28th and 29th in the New Capital.

The two-day event will be held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and is expected to attract leading global mining companies and international investors amid ongoing developments in Egypt’s mining sector.