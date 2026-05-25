Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi announced the launch of an exceptional edition of the Egypt Mining Forum on September 28th and 29th in the New Capital, according to a statement.

The two-day event will be held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and is expected to attract leading global mining companies and international investors amid ongoing developments in Egypt’s mining sector.

Badawi made the announcement during a visit to the Sukari Gold Mine, noting that the forum would mark a new phase for Egypt’s mining industry by reinforcing engagement with major international players and supporting the country’s ambition to become a regional hub for mining industries.

The fourth edition of the event kicked off on July 15th, 2025, under the theme "Accelerating Commercial Discovery, Exploration, Extraction."

The government’s development strategy aims to maximize the economic value of Egypt’s mineral resources and increase the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) from 1% to 6% over the coming years.

During the visit, the minister and his delegation toured several operational facilities at Sukari Mine, including the open-pit mine, heavy equipment maintenance workshops, and the gold processing plant.

The mine currently produces more than 500,000 ounces of gold annually following the entry of AngloGold Ashanti as an investment partner.

He noted that Sukari ranks among the world’s top 15 gold mines and is classified as a tier-one mining asset globally in terms of production levels and operational scale.

?In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, gold production at Sukari Gold Mine fell by 3% year-on-year (YoY), mainly attributed to a 27% drop in recovered grade.