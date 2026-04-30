Arab Finance: Egypt’s Cabinet approved amendments to the executive regulations of the Mineral Resources Law, expanding licensing rules for mining activities and related operations, as per a statement.

During the meeting chaired by Mostafa Madbouly, the Cabinet endorsed a draft decree amending provisions of the executive regulations issued under Prime Ministerial Decree No. 108 of 2020. The amendments extend the application of the regulations to licenses for the exploration and exploitation of mineral deposits, quarries, and salt pans, as well as licenses for laboratories analyzing rocks and mineral resources.

The revised framework introduces stricter controls on licensing, prohibiting permits in archaeological sites, nature reserves, city and village lands, markets, places of worship, cemeteries, and areas adjacent to key infrastructureو such as airports, highways, railways, pipelines, irrigation canals, dams, and reservoirs, unless approvals are obtained from the relevant authorities. These authorities are required to respond within 30 days.

Under the amendments, landowners applying for exploration or exploitation licenses must hold registered contracts and meet all legal and technical requirements.

Applications are submitted to the Egyptian Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (MRMIA) or the competent authority, accompanied by the prescribed fees, required documents, and a technical report approved by the authority. Licenses are granted personally to landowners, who are exempt from rent.

The amendments also grant MRMIA the right to establish or participate in specialized companies to conduct exploration, exploitation, and mining activities inside and outside Egypt, with the public sector holding at least a 10% stake.

An advisory committee will be formed by decision of the relevant minister, chaired by a representative of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, to provide technical opinions and meet at least four times annually.

Applications for exploration licenses may be submitted manually or electronically through the Egypt Mining Portal. Licenses for mines not exceeding one square kilometer are issued by a decision of the authority’s board of directors, with a maximum of one mine per private legal entity. For larger mines, licenses are issued by the relevant minister following board approval.

Exploration licenses are valid for two years and may be renewed twice for similar periods, with a third renewal subject to technical justification. Licensees are responsible for annual exploration expenditures per square kilometer.

Separately, the Cabinet approved a contract between the Egyptian River Transport Authority (RTA) and the Austrian high-tech company Frequentis to complete the Nile River Information System (RIS). The project includes equipping river vessels with wireless communication and navigation systems to monitor and manage river traffic using electronic navigation charts via a very high frequency communication system.

The system aims to ensure safe navigation around the clock, provide early warnings for navigational hazards, support tourism vessels, and reduce congestion on road networks by shifting transport to waterways, thereby lowering maintenance costs and extending infrastructure lifespan.

The Cabinet also approved the use of remaining funds from an EGP 50 billion initiative to support the tourism sector, aimed at increasing hotel capacity in targeted governorates following the closure of applications through the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) system on April 20th, 2026.

It also approved reopening the system on an exceptional basis to allow strategically important projects to exceed the EGP 2 billion financing cap per client, subject to approval by the Ministers of Tourism and Antiquities and Finance.

In addition, the Cabinet reviewed progress on the Automotive Industry Development Program (AIDP), reaffirmed its implementation, and approved the inclusion of automotive exports in the export subsidy program. It also tasked the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade with activating incentives under Investment Law No. 72 of 2017 and studying the inclusion of hybrid vehicles under environmental incentives, alongside proposals to replace outdated vehicles with electric alternatives and support local component manufacturing.

The Cabinet further approved the Ministry of Finance’s contracts with Moody's and Fitch Ratings, while continuing its engagement with S&P Global Ratings for sovereign credit rating services and international issuances.

Finally, the Cabinet approved amendments to timelines governing renewable energy project licensing under Resolution No. 54 of 2023, reducing the period for technical studies and environmental assessments to a maximum of 18 months from 24, and shortening the financial closure timeline to 24 months from 30, in line with efforts to accelerate renewable energy deployment and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.