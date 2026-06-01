MUSCAT: A pilot well drilled into the Semail Ophiolite formation has produced significant hydrogen gas flows, further strengthening evidence that peridotite rocks—abundant in Oman—may represent a promising source of low-carbon, naturally occurring hydrogen.

The findings have been welcomed by Australian exploration company HyTerra Ltd, which earlier this year announced a partnership with ARA Natural Resources, a subsidiary of Omani upstream firm ARA Petroleum, to assess the potential for geologic hydrogen—also known as natural or “white” hydrogen—in the Sultanate.

Geologic hydrogen refers to hydrogen gas generated naturally within the Earth’s subsurface through geological processes such as water–rock reactions in iron-rich ultramafic rocks like peridotite.

In a recent interview, HyTerra CEO Riley Kemp described the Semail Ophiolite—which extends from Oman into the UAE—as “one of the best source rock systems for geologic hydrogen” in the industry.

The pilot not only produced hydrogen “bubbling” to the surface, but laboratory testing also indicated that when the source rocks were appropriately heated, they generated additional hydrogen volumes, which Kemp described as “an exciting data point.”

The landmark study—known as the Rock-Hydrogen Pilot Well—was led by Professor Alexis Templeton of the University of Colorado, who has since joined HyTerra as an adviser. She has been quoted in international media as saying the field results exceeded expectations.

Drilled to a depth of just over one kilometre, the pilot well was flooded with water and left to react underground for about a year. Subsequent flow testing unexpectedly revealed sustained gas production rather than water. The produced gas was predominantly hydrogen, with smaller amounts of nitrogen and methane, and flowed consistently alongside water over several days without decline.

Kemp said the results demonstrate “an interesting and exciting play” for further exploration, while noting the technology remains at an early stage but continues to advance toward potential commercial development.

He added that geologic hydrogen represents a major emerging opportunity, with the potential to supply a large global hydrogen market currently dominated by higher-carbon “grey” hydrogen produced from methane. He also pointed to growing demand from transport, energy security, and industrial decarbonisation applications, which could further support adoption of low-cost natural hydrogen.

Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), HyTerra also holds interests in the Nemaha High natural hydrogen and helium play fairway and the Geneva Project in Nebraska, United States.

US authorities have estimated that geologic hydrogen could potentially be produced at below US$1 per kilogram, making it cheaper than hydrogen derived from fossil fuels and roughly one-sixth the cost of hydrogen produced via wind- or solar-powered electrolysis.

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