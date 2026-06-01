The decision by the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) to extend trading hours at the Omani capital market is not merely about increasing the time available for investors to buy and sell securities. Rather, it is linked to broader objectives aimed at improving market efficiency and enhancing its attractiveness to investors. According to the Exchange’s statement, the extension is intended to boost liquidity, improve price discovery, and increase market depth in line with international best practices.

Several benefits are expected from extending trading hours at the MSX.

First, it is likely to increase market liquidity by providing investors and institutions with a longer period to place and execute orders, potentially leading to a higher number of transactions and greater daily trading volumes.

The extension is also expected to improve the price discovery process through enhanced interaction between supply and demand. Investors will have more time to absorb news, financial results, and corporate disclosures, enabling them to make more informed decisions. This, in turn, can help market prices more accurately reflect the true value of listed companies.

In addition, the move may attract institutional investors such as investment funds and asset managers by providing greater flexibility in executing large orders without causing significant price fluctuations. As a result, the market may become more appealing to this important category of investors. The decision also aims to align the MSX more closely with regional and global markets by narrowing the time gap other Gulf and international exchanges. This alignment can make it easier for foreign investors to monitor and participate in multiple markets within the same trading day.

Despite the importance of this step for the Omani stock market, extending trading hours alone may not be sufficient to increase the number of investors unless other supporting factors are present. These include the availability of strong, profitable companies, attractive investment opportunities, a greater number of new listings, enhanced investor confidence, and improved electronic trading and brokerage services. Experience from international markets suggests that extending trading hours has led to higher trading volumes in some exchanges, while in others the impact has been limited because the underlying challenge was not the duration of trading sessions but rather a lack of liquidity or a limited investor base.

Investors who follow corporate news or financial results during working hours may find it difficult to make quick decisions when trading sessions are short. With longer trading hours, they have additional time to analyze information and monitor market movements before placing orders. However, some experts argue that extended trading sessions could encourage short-term speculation and make certain investors more hesitant in their decision-making.

Major stock exchanges around the world operate with varying trading schedules, and some provide additional pre-market and after-hours trading sessions. Therefore, extending trading by one hour or more is not uncommon internationally and is often used as a tool to enhance market efficiency when exchange management believes it supports strategic objectives.

Assessing the success of extended trading hours will require several months of observation, focusing on indicators such as daily trading volume, the number of executed transactions, the number of new investors, and other results.

The Muscat Stock Exchange has announced that the extended trading hours will take effect at the beginning of June. The initiative is intended to increase liquidity, strengthen competitiveness, and deepen the market. However, its actual impact and effectiveness will become clearer only after several months of implementation.

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