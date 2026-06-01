MUSCAT - Omani state-backed integrated clean energy platform O-Green is developing a pilot wind farm in the Duqm Special Economic Zone (SEZ) featuring a small cluster of wind turbines, each with a capacity of 9.6 MW — currently the largest individual turbines of their kind in the Middle East.

Formally known as the Duqm North and South Wind Project (DNSWP), the pilot farm will comprise six wind turbine generators with a total installed capacity of 58 MW. Planned for deployment across two sites within the SEZ, the project is expected to generate around 190 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually, contributing to the decarbonisation of a wind turbine manufacturing plant currently being developed by O-Green in Duqm.

Significantly, the pilot wind farm forms part of a broader portfolio of clean energy projects exceeding 11 GW of solar and wind generation capacity, as well as 4.5 gigawatt-hours of battery energy storage capacity, in various stages of planning and development across Oman, the GCC, Africa and Europe. To date, the company has secured more than 3.3 GW of generation capacity and 2.4 gigawatt-hours of storage capacity.

Among the company’s most notable projects currently under implementation is a 2.7 GW round-the-clock renewable energy project combining solar, wind and battery energy storage systems for deployment in Duqm and Mahout in the Sultanate of Oman. A long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the project was signed recently with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP), Oman’s sole buyer of power and water output.

The company is also implementing a 93 MW solar power plant in Suhar Industrial City in strategic partnership with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn). The project will provide clean energy to more than 200 industrial facilities, with commercial operations expected to commence in September.

Also in Oman, O-Green is developing a first-of-its-kind wind turbine manufacturing plant at the Duqm SEZ. Phase 1 of the facility, currently in the early stages of development, will focus on the production of multi-megawatt-class turbines based on technology licensed from Shanghai Electric Group, a major player in China’s clean energy equipment manufacturing sector.

In Botswana, a partnership between O-Green and Botswana Power Corporation is developing a 500 MW solar PV plant in Maun as part of a broader bilateral cooperation initiative targeting the development of projects with a combined capacity of up to 3,000 MW.

As part of its broader business portfolio, O-Green is also focused on the development of next-generation sustainable digital infrastructure, including AI-enabled, cloud and hyperscale data centres powered by dependable, competitively priced renewable energy in Oman and Europe.

Founded in 2025, O-Green represents a partnership between OQ Alternative Energy — part of OQ Group — and Naqaa Sustainable Energy, a state-owned energy company.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

