MUSCAT: Bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman are witnessing rapid expansion across trade, transport, and logistics, supported by growing political engagement and new diplomatic facilitation measures, according to the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Muscat.

The relationship has been further strengthened by the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Muscat in late 2025, alongside recent political consultations and a visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrations in Muscat, Ambassador Rashad Ismayilov said ties between the two countries, established in 1992, are built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to expanding cooperation across political, economic, and humanitarian fields.

He said both sides are actively working to deepen collaboration, particularly in developing joint economic initiatives and enhancing connectivity between key logistics hubs, including the Port of Baku and Alat Free Economic Zone with SOHAR Port and Freezone.

The envoy noted that these efforts are creating new opportunities for trade and investment, while also strengthening cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two friendly nations.

The reception marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day was attended by Anwar bin Hilal al Jabri, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, as the guest of honour, along with undersecretaries, diplomats and officials from the Foreign Ministry.

The event also brought together heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to Oman.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

