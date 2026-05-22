A Professor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Peter Olabisi Oluseyi, on Wednesday in Lagos, during the university’s 460th Inaugural Lecture, laid out a comprehensive, research-backed roadmap aimed at addressing Nigeria’s electricity crisis and improving power supply across the country.

Delivering the university’s 460th Inaugural Lecture, titled “That we may have light,” Oluseyi warned that the country’s limited electricity supply poses a serious threat to the national economy and the lives of citizens.

He called for immediate, concrete interventions to close the wide gap between electricity demand and supply.

Drawing from decades of research, the don pointed to a persistent operational mismatch between the nation’s generation capacity and its weak transmission network. He noted that this imbalance leads to frequent system disturbances and total grid collapses.

Oluseyi, who heads UNILAG’s Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, identified the root causes as aging infrastructure, weak reactive power support, and a lack of SCADA systems for real-time digital monitoring, among others.

To strengthen the national grid, Oluseyi advocated an aggressive modernisation strategy, including an overhaul of protection coordination, targeted stability improvements, and the integration of distributed renewable energy sources.

During the lecture, the don, a native of Iponda-Ilesa in Osun State, appreciated the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, his family, and colleagues for their support.

In her remarks, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Folasade Ogunsola commended Oluseyi for balancing scholarly depth with practical relevance, describing him as a prolific researcher and distinguished scholar. She noted that Prof Oluseyi’s lecture went beyond technical issues to address the quality of life of citizens.

Ogunsola concluded by congratulating Oluseyi, noting that he has now been formally “discharged and acquitted” of his academic debt to the university.

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