THE Lagos State government is set to host the third edition of its flagship investment forum, “Invest in Lagos 3.0″, to attract both local and foreign direct investment worth N4 trillion.

The summit is scheduled for June 8 to 9, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State, in partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

This summit will attract experts and business leaders from the 56th Commonwealth nations and is designed to position Lagos as Africa’s leading sub-national hub for capital flows, trade integration, financial innovation, and infrastructure development.

“This summit will move discussions into measurable outcomes. We will spotlight key sectors, including technology, infrastructure, healthcare, transportation, energy, the environment, and the creative economy,” he added.

With this summit, Lagos is committed to transforming investment conversations into actionable channels and upholding its dedication to the Lagos State Development Plan 2052, as well as the T.H.E.M.E.S+ policy framework designed to stimulate socio-economic development in the state.

The summit is expected to host 500 to 600 high-level delegates, including innovators, global institutions, sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, multilateral institutions, structured finance specialists, trade networks across the Commonwealth, and senior public officials. These attendees will share insights that aim to translate conversations into measurable outcomes.

Key guests already confirmed for the summit include: Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Hon. Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Chair of CWEIC Lord Marland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Hon. Shirley Botchwey, Co-Chair of Lagos Finance and Investment Council Mr. Aig Imoukhouede, Chief Growth and AI Officer for Middle East & Africa at Microsoft Tomiwa Williams, MD/CEO of First Bank of Nigeria Olusegun Alebiosu, MD/CEO of Sterling Bank Abubakar Suleiman; MD/CEO of Lagos Free Zone Adesuwa Ladoja; Chairman of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority Segun Ogunsanya, Vice President of the Adani Group Shahzad Athar, CEO of Benoy Tom Cartledge.

Designed to drive private sector investment, stimulate enterprise growth, expand value chains, and strengthen fiscal sustainability in Lagos, Invest in Lagos 3.0 serves not only as a mechanism for accelerating economic growth but also as a platform for showcasing Lagos’s investment sustainability and engaging with capital providers effectively.

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