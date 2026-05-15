JOHANNESBURG - Zambia's state investment company ZCCM Investments Holdings is keen to raise its minority stakes ‌in mining assets, but any such increases would be on commercial terms and not through forced sales, CEO Kakenenwa Muyangwa said.

African ​nations are taking steps to capture a greater share of revenue from the region's resources, particularly as global demand for ​critical minerals ​drives new investment. ZCCM-IH has interests from as low as 10% in several mines, including those owned by China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group, Canada's First Quantum Minerals, and India's Vedanta Resources.

"There is clear ⁠intent for us to have substantial stakes in our existing mining assets," Muyangwa told Reuters on Thursday. ZCCM-IH raised its stake in Lubambe Copper Mines to 30% from 20% last year, after EMR Capital exited in 2024, selling its majority shareholding to China's JCHX Mining.

ZCCM-IH is currently raising its stake in KoBold Metals' Mingomba ​Mining - backed by ‌U.S. investors - to ⁠25% from 20%, Muyangwa ⁠said.

"There's a gradual move to higher ownership, where we believe being a significant minority gives you more say and leverage ​in the activities than if you have a very small minority stake," said ‌Muyangwa.

ZCCM-IH has no plans to take ownership of operating mines ⁠in which it has no shareholding, focusing instead on assets under development where the shareholding structure would depend on who holds the mining permit, Muyangwa said.

"Where we already own the licence we are entitled to ask for an element of a free carry before contributing to the rest of the capital that's required to develop the mine," said Muyangwa, adding that a range of 5%-15% would be appropriate, with the exact level negotiable.

Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, aims to more than triple its output of the metal needed for electric-vehicle batteries and the clean-energy transition to 3 million metric tons by 2031.

ROYALTY-TO-REVENUE

To fund ‌expansion plans, ZCCM-IH aims to extend its royalty-to-revenue model pioneered with First Quantum ⁠Minerals at Kansanshi Mining to other mining assets.

ZCCM-IH receives 3.1% of ​revenue in lieu of dividends at Kansanshi, in which it holds a 20% stake. This has delivered $110 million since 2022, Muyangwa said.

"What we are trying to do is to switch from dividends to royalties for predictable cash ​flows that are ‌insulated from operating cost inflation," he said, adding ZCCM-IH was also looking at ⁠appointing a financial adviser to advise on ​capital raising for its expansion projects.