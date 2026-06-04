Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has selected 27 startups to join its Access Programme as part of Cohort 18, following a record 2,453 applications from 112 countries. The selected startups have raised an average of AED31.2 million, with total funding of nearly AED844.7 million, reflecting the calibre and market readiness of companies choosing Abu Dhabi as a base for international growth.

With 27 startups selected, Cohort 18 represents a highly competitive 1.1 % acceptance rate. For the first time, 100 per cent of the selected startups are headquartered outside the UAE, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s appeal to founders worldwide as a leading global tech startup hub that attracts and anchors high-growth ventures within its ecosystem. All selected startups are currently undergoing licensing and establishing operations in Abu Dhabi, demonstrating the ease with which startups can establish and operate from Abu Dhabi.

Notably, 31 per cent of applications were referred through Hub71’s partner and founder networks, underscoring strong confidence in the ecosystem and the increasing role of community-driven sourcing in attracting high-growth startups.

All 27 startups will enter Hub71’s sector-agnostic Access programme or specialist ecosystems: Hub71+ Digital Assets, Hub71+ ClimateTech and Hub71+ Life Sciences. The mix reflects Abu Dhabi’s priorities in building new engines of growth across regulated digital finance, climate and industrial technologies, and health innovation. Seven startups will join Hub71+ Life Sciences, alongside six in Hub71+ Digital Assets and five in Hub71+ ClimateTech.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said, “Cohort 18 reflects the continued flow of startups choosing to build from Abu Dhabi. The companies joining us are developing technologies with clear market application and the ability to scale. At Hub71, we enable founders to secure commercial traction and capital, and to grow from Abu Dhabi into global markets.”

Among the notable startups joining Hub71 is EchoTwin AI, a US-based startup that transforms municipal fleets into mobile sensing networks, creating real-time digital twins to help municipalities detect, predict and resolve infrastructure and compliance issues. The company has raised AED 29.4 million)\ in funding. Also joining is Duck from Kenya, a retail data access platform that brings sales and inventory systems together into a single interface to help brands restock faster and avoid lost sales. The startup has raised AED1.1 million to date.

The startups that have joined Hub71+ Life Sciences include UK-startup, Amilis, which has raised AED5.9 million to develop an AI-powered clinical decision support platform that integrates patient data to improve diagnosis and management of complex reproductive health conditions.

The startups that will scale through Hub71+ Digital Assets include Wingbits from Sweden, a global network of tracking stations that streams high-quality flight data to provide real-time air traffic visibility and has raised AED34.5 million in funding.

Meanwhile, selected startups joining Hub71+ ClimateTech include Persium, a UK-based startup that has secured AED6.2 million to accelerate the development of miniaturised air quality sensors and AI-powered digital twins to measure and reduce air pollution.

Bringing together startups from 12 countries across Pre-Seed to Series A stages, the new cohort underscores Abu Dhabi’s ability to attract high-growth startups from around the world. This is further demonstrated by the inclusion of Indian startups such as Uravu Labs, a ClimateTech company focused on water solutions and Endimension Technology, an AI-first radiology platform, highlighting the strengthening innovation corridor between the UAE and India under the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Three startups from Hong Kong, Pubrio, Craftt and KPay have also joined Cohort 18 after participating in Hub71’s Hong Kong Immersion Programme launched last year, demonstrating the programme’s effectiveness in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global launchpad and converting international engagement into long-term relocation and expansion within the ecosystem. KPay, a fintech platform, has raised AED 238.7 million and is expanding its operations from Abu Dhabi, where it will support businesses in managing payments and financial operations.

Hub71’s 12-month Access Programme will offer Cohort 18 startups up to AED 250,000 in in-kind incentives and AED 250,000 in cash via a SAFE note, alongside tailored mentorship, investor introductions, regulatory support and access to Hub71’s corporate and government partners. Top-performing startups may also qualify for follow-on support, enabling them to scale further from Abu Dhabi to global markets.

With the latest cohort, Hub71’s startup ecosystem has grown to 525 companies, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the fastest-growing emerging innovation ecosystems in MENA.