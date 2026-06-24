The Ministry of Justice has signed a cooperation protocol with Sahl, Egypt’s premier mobile bill payment app, to enable e-payment and collection of ministry-related fees and services through the company’s nationwide payment network.

The agreement seeks to simplify procedures for citizens and litigants while enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of justice-related services, as part of Egypt’s broader digital transformation efforts.

The protocol was signed by Hazem Saafan, Chairperson of Sahl, in the presence of senior officials from both the Ministry of Justice and the company.

The partnership reflects growing cooperation between the public and private sectors to support the state’s digitalisation strategy and expand the availability of electronic government services.

Under the agreement, Sahl will establish full technical integration with the Ministry of Justice’s systems, enabling users to pay judicial fees and other ministry-related dues electronically through the company’s extensive network of payment and collection channels across the country.

Saafan stated that the partnership represents an important milestone in promoting financial inclusion and improving access to justice services through digital solutions. He noted that Sahl continues to invest in advanced technologies that help government institutions deliver more efficient, secure, and user-friendly services.

“The protocol reflects Sahl’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s vision for digital transformation by offering a robust electronic payments infrastructure that enhances service quality and streamlines collection and settlement processes,” Saafan said.

The cooperation framework also includes technical collaboration, knowledge exchange, and training programmes for employees from both entities to ensure efficient operation and long-term sustainability of the services provided.

The agreement comes as part of the Ministry of Justice’s ongoing efforts to modernise its service ecosystem, expand digital service channels, and improve the delivery of government services in line with the state’s objective of building an integrated digital society.