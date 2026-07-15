Hong Kong: Governor of the Digital Government Authority (DGA) Eng. Ahmed bin Mohammed Alsuwaiyan, accompanied by the DGA delegation, concluded his official visit to Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China.

The visit was part of the authority’s efforts to expand international partnerships, strengthen its presence in global digital forums, benefit from leading experiences in advancing digital services and ecosystems, and foster innovation.



During his visit to Hong Kong, he explored the latest solutions and applications in AI and digital transformation while participating in LEAP East. He also met with a number of leaders of global companies to explore opportunities for collaboration and joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest. In the same context, he met with ASTRI CEO Ted Suen, and the two sides discussed advanced technologies and capacity building.



The visit to the People’s Republic of China also included a series of meetings with senior government officials and leaders from public sector entities. He met with Vice Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China Niu Yibing, and the two sides discussed digital governance, AI governance, public digital infrastructure, and the development of trusted digital ecosystems that support the digital transformation journey.



As part of strengthening partnerships with the global private sector, he held a series of meetings with leaders of international companies to discuss opportunities for collaboration in AI, digital infrastructure, smart mobility, and advanced technologies, in support of digital transformation and innovation.



To explore leading innovation ecosystems, he visited Zhongguancun Science City, one of China’s foremost innovation hubs. He was welcomed by Deputy Director of International Business Yu Zhang and was introduced to leading practices in supporting innovation and advanced technologies. He also participated in a roundtable discussion, where participants explored ways to strengthen digital partnerships with technology companies and investors in China.



This visit reflects the Digital Government Authority’s continued efforts to expand its international partnerships and exchange expertise with leading global organizations, contributing to the realization of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and further strengthening the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position as a global partner in digital government and innovation.