The Federal Government has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) UniPod initiative, designed to transform Nigerian universities into hubs of innovation, enterprise, and economic productivity.

The initiative, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), was officially flagged off at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Speaking at the launch, Shettima emphasised the need to move beyond recognising talent to building systems that translate potential into measurable outcomes, noting that the initiative is targeted for expansion to 50 universities across the country.

He said: “We are at a point where the question is no longer whether Nigeria has talent. For too long, we have suffered from the absence of systems. The inauguration of the UniPod marks a decisive step toward building a functional national innovation system.”

He described the initiative as a paradigm shift in repositioning universities, stating that institutions must evolve from centres of instruction to platforms for production, enterprise, and national development.

On the role of technology, the vice president noted that AI would play a defining role in shaping the future, stressing the need to build digital foundations that enable Nigerian innovators to develop solutions tailored to local realities.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, the vice president assured sustained government commitment, noting that the initiative would be supported, funded, and closely monitored for impact.

He further described the project as a “quantum leap” in repositioning universities as solution-driven hubs where research, talent, and investment converge to drive national development.

Also speaking, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, described the UniPod as a major milestone, noting that it represents a strategic effort to ensure that investments in education and technology translate into innovation and enterprise.

He emphasised that the application of artificial intelligence extends beyond startups, adding that AI has the capacity to accelerate scientific discovery by enabling large-scale pattern analysis.

Dr Tijani also highlighted Nigeria’s progress in global AI rankings, stating that the country has moved from 103rd position in 2023 to 72nd, attributing the improvement to deliberate investments in policy, human capital, and infrastructure.

In his remarks, the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Ahmad, noted that the initiative would unlock the immense potential of Nigeria’s youth.

He stressed that the UniPod is not merely an infrastructure project but a strategic platform for innovation, urging universities to evolve into engines of economic growth capable of addressing national challenges.

In her remarks, the vice chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, disclosed that the hub is the first of seven to be established under the UNDP Timbuktu project.

She described the initiative as a transformative endeavour that would shape the future of scholarship and drive national development.

Also speaking, the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms Else Attafuah, described the project as a turning point for learning, research, and digital transformation.

She commended the collaborative efforts of the Federal Government, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), and the Lagos State Government in bringing the initiative to fruition.

Other dignitaries at the event included the executive secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono; the head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack; and the Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr Olatunbosun Alake, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Also present was the Founder of Yarn http://GPT.AI, Mr Saheed Azeez.

All speakers at the event unanimously described the UniPod as a landmark initiative poised to transform public universities into innovation-driven ecosystems, linking talent, research, enterprise, and financing to drive job creation, industrialisation, and global competitiveness.

Proceedings commenced with an innovation marketplace, where indigenous, AI-powered solutions were showcased across key sectors, including health, fintech, agriculture, education, tourism, data science, and deep technology.

The Vice President’s representative commended the innovators, describing their work as both inspiring and a strong validation of the Federal Government’s investments in the technology and innovation ecosystem.

The event concluded at the UniPod facility on the Akoka campus of the University of Lagos, where the complex was formally unveiled, followed by a guided tour led by the Centre Director, Mr Chika Yinka-Banjo.

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