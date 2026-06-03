Red Sea Global (RSG), the Saudi developer behind key Saudi tourism destinations The Red Sea and Amaala, said it has secured an independent third-party verification from DNV confirming that the company avoided 117,879 tonnes of carbon dioxide (tCO₂e) in 2024 through its renewable energy and low-carbon operations.

The figure represents emissions that would have been emitted if using conventional energy and transport systems, said RSG in a ststement.

To put this into perspective, it’s equivalent to taking almost 27,500 cars off the road for a year or eliminating the electricity usage of 24,500 households, it stated.

"Avoiding nearly 118,000 tonnes of emissions at this stage of development shows what is possible when sustainability is built in from the outset. As our destinations scale, so too will this impact," said Raed Albasseet, Group Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer at RSG.

The majority of avoided emissions were driven by RSG’s commitment to renewable energy. The Red Sea destination is powered by 100% renewable electricity, supported by more than 760,000 solar panels and a large-scale battery storage facility that enables round-the-clock clean power, noted Albasseet.

RSG also operates a growing fleet of electric vehicles and buses, supported by 150 charging stations powered by its renewable grid. In parallel, Red Sea International Airport has introduced the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Lower-Carbon Aviation Fuel (LCAF) for seaplane operations, while working with airline partners to expand SAF availability for incoming flights.

Together, these measures mark significant progress toward RSG’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions across Scope 1 and 2 by 2030.

RSG’s verified results directly support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Circular Carbon Economy Framework, contributing to the Kingdom’s ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2060. By pairing technological innovation with scientific accountability, RSG continues to demonstrate how regenerative tourism can deliver measurable climate impact at scale.-TradeArabia News Service

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