VinFast, a member of Vingroup, the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam, is sharpening its focus on the Middle East electric vehicle (EV) market with the appointment of Prashanth Rao as the new CEO for VinFast Middle East.

In this role, Rao will spearhead the company’s regional strategy, accelerate EV adoption and establish a robust footprint in a rapidly growing market.

With over two decades of global automotive experience spanning both EVs and traditional internal combustion engines (ICE), Rao’s career covers key markets across the Middle East, India, Europe, Africa, and Asia Oceania, said the statement from VinFast.

He has spent over 21 years leading large-scale transformations in sales, aftersales, dealer networks, and customer experience.

As regional CEO, Rao will manage VinFast’s day-to-day operations, lead strategic growth, expand dealer networks, and elevate the customer experience across the Middle East, with a core focus on delivering sustainable mobility solutions.

On his new role, Rao said: "The Middle East is one of the most dynamic, forward-looking mobility markets in the world right now, and the momentum toward sustainable transportation is incredible. I am honored to lead VinFast’s journey here. I look forward to working closely with our local partners and stakeholders to make EVs more accessible and deliver truly exceptional experiences for our customers."

Before taking on the Middle East leadership, Rao was the Deputy CEO of VinFast India, where he successfully laid the groundwork for the brand's EV setup, charging infrastructure, and dealer networks.

His extensive background also includes senior leadership roles at Nissan INFINITI Middle East, Honda Middle East, and Toyota Kirloskar Motors, where he managed operations across 19 countries, said the statement.

Throughout his career, Rao has been recognized with multiple Nissan Global Chairman’s Awards and JD Power accolades for customer excellence. His expertise extends to managing large-scale dealer networks across more than 40 locations, as well as overseeing specialized projects in EV infrastructure and battery repair, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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