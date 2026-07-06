Abu Dhabi’s The Department of Energy (DoE) has announced the launch of its Cooling Load Manual (CLM) in support of the emirate’s energy and water efficiency strategy 2030.

The move is aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and advance sustainable building design, said senior officials at the launch.

Air conditioning (AC) systems account for about 60–70% of electricity consumption in buildings across the UAE, and these systems are often oversized by 25%–35%.

Properly sizing these systems will save up to 35% of the installed AC costs that is equivalent to AED560 million ($153 million) each year across all new buildings in Abu Dhabi, they stated.

For example, in case of a residential villa, this will be equivalent to a reduction of up to AED56,000 in the cost of AC equipment, plus lower connection fees, and savings of up to 25% on the electricity bill.

The CLM addresses the oversize issue by offering clear, data-driven guidance and best practices for accurately calculating cooling loads and selecting appropriately sized equipment, said the officials.

By enhancing design precision, the manual helps reduce equipment and infrastructure costs, electricity consumption, operational expenses, improves occupant comfort, and extends equipment lifespan.

Senior DoE officials said the CLM aligns with the Abu Dhabi codes and international standards ASHRAE and CIBSE.

It is issued as technical guidance primarily for new developments, its recommendations can also be applied to retrofit projects and reviews of existing systems, assisting professionals from early concept to detailed design stages to achieve greater consistency and reliability, they stated.

It provides practical recommendations to avoid common overdesign factors, including unrealistic assumptions, excessive margins, and inadequate consideration of load diversity.

The manual also explains how sustainable design strategies, including climate-responsive architectural design (passive design), proper zoning, and accurate assessment of heat gains can significantly reduce cooling demand if integrated early in the process, they added.

Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said the department’s efforts are part of an integrated vision aimed at enhancing resource efficiency and advancing the foundations of sustainable development in Abu Dhabi through the development of regulatory and technical frameworks that support the creation of a more efficient, resilient and sustainable energy system.

“This manual contributes to the department’s efforts to enable relevant stakeholders to adopt more efficient solutions in the construction and urban development sectors, enabling improved energy demand management, the optimal use of resources, and the advancement of sustainable development across the emirate,” he added.

To facilitate adoption, the DoE developed a Cooling Load Verification Tool (CLVT), allowing developers, designers, and government entities to benchmark their cooling calculations against the CLM, identify possible overdesign, and estimate potential savings.

On the CLM launch, Abdulaziz Mohammed Alobaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy, said the accurate cooling load calculations and the selection of appropriate systems contribute to reducing costs, improving resource efficiency, and delivering long-term value for both developers and consumers, while supporting the emirate’s objectives of building a more efficient and sustainable energy system.

This reflects the Department of Energy's continued commitment to developing the regulatory and technical frameworks around energy efficiency and responsible resource management.

It also reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading hub for sustainable solutions and innovation that enable a more efficient and resilient future, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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