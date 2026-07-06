Saudi-based Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) has awarded a SAR4.3 billion ($1.1 billion) construction contract to Taj Dhabi, the local unit of UAE-based Trojan Construction, for the development of a purpose-built racecourse sprawling over 1.3 million sq m on the outskirts of Riyadh.

The award marks another milestone for Qiddiya City, one of Saudi Arabia’s flagship giga developments. Moreover, it reinforces the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objective of expanding world-class tourism, sports and entertainment infrastructure while creating a permanent venue for international horse racing.

The Qiddiya Racecourse Project forms part of the wider Qiddiya City masterplan, which continues to transform the outskirts of Riyadh into a major entertainment destination.

It will boast the Middle East’s first straight-mile turf course in addition to a 2.2-km main turf track and a 2.4-km inner dirt track designed to meet international racing standards.

These facilities will enable the destination to host elite horse racing events while supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitions within the global equestrian industry, said the Saudi developer.

On completion, the venue will be able to accommodate up to 70,000 spectators during major race meetings, making it one of the region’s largest equestrian facilities.

The award also adds momentum to the broader Qiddiya City construction programme. Several landmark projects already remain under development across the destination, positioning the city as a future global hub for sports, entertainment and cultural experiences.

The premium development joins several flagship projects already under construction, including the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Stadium, a motorsports circuit, an e-games arena, a performing arts centre, Dragon Ball Theme Park, Six Flags Qiddiya and Aquarabia Water Theme Park.

Together, these developments aim to establish Qiddiya City as one of the world’s leading destinations for leisure and entertainment. Therefore, the racecourse strengthens the city’s ability to attract international sporting events while supporting year-round tourism.

A permanent 21,000-seat grandstand will anchor the development. The project will also include a 110-m-long central parade ring positioned at the heart of the venue.

This feature will provide spectators with clear views of horses before races while creating a focal point for visitors throughout the event experience.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

