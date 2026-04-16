The Saudi Ministry of Sport has invited qualified contracting companies to submit prequalification bids for preliminary works on the landmark King Salman Stadium in Riyadh, a centrepiece venue for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The ministry said submissions must be made by April 28, 2026 (2:00 PM local time), with applications to be sent via email to the designated project address. The scope covers early-stage works, including site preparation and initial construction activities, as the kingdom accelerates delivery timelines for its World Cup infrastructure.

Planned in north Riyadh, adjacent to the expansive King Abdulaziz Park, the stadium is being designed by global sports architecture firm Populous. With a seating capacity exceeding 92,000, it is set to become one of the largest stadiums in the region and a flagship asset within the broader King Abdulaziz Park master development.

Iconic design and premium facilities

Project details indicate a strong focus on premium spectator experience and architectural distinction. The venue will include a 150-seat Royal Suite, around 120 luxury skyboxes, and approximately 300 VVIP seats. A standout feature is the stadium’s roof, which will incorporate a public walking path offering panoramic views over King Abdulaziz Park—an element aimed at integrating the structure into its surrounding landscape rather than isolating it as a standalone arena.

Beyond football, the stadium is expected to be a multi-purpose venue capable of hosting major sporting and entertainment events. It is also slated to serve as a home ground for the Saudi national football team, reinforcing its long-term role in the country’s sports ecosystem.

Strategic role in Saudi sports vision

The King Salman Stadium forms part of Saudi Arabia’s broader push to position itself as a global sports hub under its Vision 2030 strategy. The kingdom has already committed to a network of new and upgraded venues across multiple cities to support the 2034 World Cup, alongside investments in transport, hospitality, and urban development.

Industry observers note that the early works tender marks a critical step in moving the project from design to execution, with contractors now competing for a role in what is likely to be one of the most high-profile stadium builds of the decade.

Interested firms have been advised to refer to the Ministry of Sport’s official media channels for detailed prequalification requirements and questionnaires. -TradeArabia News Service

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