Muscat: Sultan Haitham City, represented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, has floated two major tenders for the construction of a government school complex and a cultural and social centre, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth. The initiatives form part of ongoing efforts to develop integrated educational, cultural and community facilities that enhance quality of life within the city.

The government school complex, located in Hayy al Wafa, is one of the key development projects aimed at providing a modern, multi-functional learning environment. It will include a boys’ school for cycle two and three, a girls’ school for cycle two and three, and a co-educational school for cycle one, in addition to a multi-storey parking facility.

Designed as an integrated community-oriented development, the project allows facilities to be utilised beyond school hours. It includes innovation laboratories, workshops, multi-purpose halls, and dedicated spaces for community activities, reinforcing its role as both an educational hub and a centre for social engagement.

The project incorporates advanced urban and climatic design solutions tailored to local environmental conditions.

Key features include a central green pedestrian corridor linking the schools with surrounding facilities, landscaped open spaces, public gardens, and natural cooling systems designed to improve thermal comfort and enhance the overall urban environment.

Sustainability principles are embedded throughout the design, including green roofs, solar panels, and outdoor learning gardens, contributing to improved energy efficiency and greater reliance on renewable energy sources within the school campus.

In terms of traffic and mobility, the development prioritises pedestrian safety through full segregation of vehicle movement from student pathways, dedicated school bus routes, and a safe internal circulation network connecting all facilities within the complex.

In a parallel development, the city has also floated a tender for the construction of a cultural and social centre in Block 9, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth. The facility is set to become a major cultural and community landmark within the Sultan Haitham City.

Strategically located within an urban district planned to accommodate around 100,000 residents, the centre is expected to serve as a key destination for cultural activities, social interaction, and year-round events and programmes.

The centre will comprise interconnected buildings arranged around a central open plaza, ensuring seamless movement and interaction between facilities. It will have a capacity ranging between 1,200 and 1,500 visitors during peak times.

The project also adheres to high environmental sustainability standards through climate-responsive design, central cooling systems, smart energy and water management solutions, and the use of locally sourced low-carbon construction materials, aligning with the city’s vision for sustainable urban development.

Furthermore, the centre offers a flexible operational model supporting diverse cultural, educational, and community uses, while encouraging public-private partnerships, reinforcing its role as a platform for social engagement and cultural innovation in the Sultan Haitham City.

These projects form part of a wider network of educational, cultural, and community infrastructure being developed within the city, aimed at creating an integrated urban environment that combines quality of life, sustainability, and innovation, while strengthening its position as a leading future-ready urban destination in the Sultanate of Oman.

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