MUSCAT: The value of insured domestic sales supported by Credit Oman exceeded RO 180 million by the end of 2025, highlighting the organisation’s growing role in safeguarding business transactions and supporting private sector growth across the Sultanate of Oman.

According to data released by Credit Oman, Muscat Governorate accounted for the largest share of insured domestic sales at RO 120 million. Credit limits granted in the governorate reached RO 53.64 million, representing around 58 per cent of the total value of insured sales.

North Al Batinah ranked second, with insured domestic sales amounting to RO 18.87 million and approved credit limits totalling RO 10.7 million, equivalent to 11 per cent of overall insured sales.

Dhofar followed with insured sales valued at RO 16.67 million, supported by credit limits of RO 9.91 million.

In Al Dakhiliyah, insured sales reached RO 11.91 million, while approved credit facilities stood at approximately RO 6.5 million.

South Al Sharqiyah and North Al Sharqiyah together recorded insured domestic sales exceeding RO 9 million, with granted credit limits surpassing RO 5 million.

Meanwhile, insured sales in Al Dhahirah totalled RO 3.2 million, supported by credit limits of RO 1.4 million.

Credit Oman provides specialised trade credit insurance solutions for manufacturers, traders and exporters, helping businesses mitigate commercial and non-commercial risks. The services enable companies to extend credit to customers with greater confidence, improve cash flow management and expand into new domestic and international markets.

The latest figures underscore the importance of credit insurance in supporting business continuity and facilitating trade activity across Oman’s governorates.

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