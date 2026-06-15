Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has reminded the public that the deadline for replacing expired banknotes from previous issues is approaching.

In an announcement, the CBO said banknotes issued prior to the Sixth Series 2020 can be exchanged through all banks operating in the Sultanate of Oman until the end of business hours on Monday, September 21.

The bank noted that no claims related to the replacement of expired banknotes from previous issues will be accepted after the deadline.

The CBO urged members of the public to complete the replacement process within the specified period to avoid any inconvenience.

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