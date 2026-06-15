Arab Finance: IMKAN Misr has signed an agreement with Dex Squared Hospitality to enhance its integrated community offering through the introduction of professionally managed holiday homes, according to an emailed press release.

Within its Alburouj scheme, IMKAN Misr will transform residential units into fully serviced, revenue-generating assets operated under the Dex Living Holiday Homes platform.

Spanning nearly 1,200 feddans in Heliopolis New City, near New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement and El Shorouk City, Alburouj is developed as a fully integrated community that brings together residential, educational, healthcare, and leisure components within expansive green landscapes.

Dex Squared Hospitality will serve as the preferred operator for the holiday homes portfolio, providing end-to-end management services, including guest experience design, housekeeping and maintenance, revenue management, distribution and booking strategies, and brand positioning.

The initiative aligns with Egypt’s broader efforts to increase hospitality units and diversify accommodation offerings, supporting the growth of the tourism and real estate hospitality sectors.

Ahmed Aref, CEO of IMKAN Misr, stated: “By integrating professional hospitality management into our communities, we are not only elevating the living experience but also creating new investment opportunities for our homeowners. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, future-ready destinations that cater to evolving customer needs.”

Halim Fouad, COO of Dex Squared, commented: “This partnership with IMKAN Misr represents a natural evolution of our offering. Through Dex Living, we are redefining holiday homes by transforming them from simple short-term rentals into professionally managed hospitality products that deliver consistency, strong brand positioning, and elevated guest experiences.”