Dandy, the Qatari producer of dairy, drinks and ice cream, has set an indicative price range of QAR 5.00 to QAR 5.20 ($1.37-1.42) per share. The final offer price will be determined through the bookbuilding process, with investors paying an additional QAR 0.01 per share in offering and listing fees on top of the clearing price.

The offering comprises 41.2 million shares, equivalent to 40% of the company’s issued capital. Of these, 30% will be allocated to institutional investors through the bookbuilding process, while the remaining 70% will be offered to retail investors in a subsequent public subscription.

Maroon Capital Advisory is acting as the offering and listing advisor.

Dandy could raise approximately QAR 214 million ($58.6 million) before fees, positioning it as a mid-sized transaction on the QSE’s main market. The offering’s price range implies a prospective market capitalisation of about QAR 515 million to QAR 536 million.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com