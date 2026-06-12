IBRA - Mahmoud bin Yahya al Thuhli, Governor of Al Sharqiyah North, said that the total cost of strategic projects included in the governorate’s Tenth Five-Year Plan exceeds RO 183 million, spanning the health, roads, housing, industry, public services and recreation sectors.

During a media briefing, the governor explained that among the most prominent of these projects are the Al Namaa Hospital project at a cost exceeding RO 56 million.

Governorate officials said that a number of recreational, tourism and service projects are witnessing significant progress, including the Bidiyah Recreation Centre project, which has reached 92 per cent completion, and the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Centre, which is 90 per cent complete. This is in addition to the paving of 460 kilometres of internal roads last year at a cost exceeding RO 53 million.

The governor said that Al Sharqiyah North Municipality is implementing a package of service and development projects this year at a cost exceeding RO 34 million. These projects include road paving and maintenance, the creation of parks and walkways, lighting and beautification projects, among others.

He said that the added value of non-oil activities in Al Sharqiyah North Governorate reached approximately RO 596.9 million during the first half of 2025, compared to RO 570.6 million during the same period in 2024, a 4.6-per cent growth. He indicated that service activities accounted for the largest share of the total added value at 72 per cent, followed by industrial activities at 23.9 per cent and then agricultural activities at 4.1 per cent.

Regarding the roads and transportation sector, the governor said that the governorate is witnessing the implementation of seven major projects, most notably the dual carriageway project for the Al Yahmedi-Al Qafisi road, spanning 15.6 kilometres at a cost of RO 29.1 million.

He said that the Al Namaa Hospital project, a 152-bed hospital, has exceeded 73 per cent completion. The health sector saw the opening of several new health facilities, including the Al Jarda Health Centre, Wadi Bani Khalid Hospital, and the Al Dhafrat Health Centre in Sinaw. The completion rate for the Al Mudhaibi and Ibra Health Centres has reached 95 per cent.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).