MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) is intensifying efforts to position Oman’s economic zones, free zones and industrial cities as leading destinations for specialised industries, with a focus on strengthening industrial value chains, attracting investment and supporting sustainable economic growth.

According to Amna bint Nasser al Sharji, Director of Investment Promotion at OPAZ, the authority is pursuing a strategy that assigns a distinct economic and industrial identity to each zone based on its competitive advantages and available resources. The approach aims to attract both domestic and foreign investment, boost industrial output and create long-term employment opportunities for Omani talent.

Al Sharji said the Salalah Free Zone and Raysut Industrial City are focusing on attracting investments in pharmaceutical, medical and food security-related industries. Their proximity to the Port of Salalah provides strategic access to global shipping routes, facilitating both the import of raw materials and the export of finished products.

In the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, OPAZ is advancing investments linked to the green economy, including green hydrogen, green ammonia, renewable energy, petrochemicals and heavy industries. Efforts are also under way to complete industrial supply chains and strengthen Duqm’s position as a regional hub for sustainable manufacturing.

The authority is additionally developing fisheries and food-processing industries in Duqm through an integrated cold-chain cluster designed to enhance storage, distribution and value-added processing capabilities for temperature-sensitive products.

In northern Oman, the Sohar Free Zone is prioritising polysilicon production and solar energy-related industries, while Sohar Industrial City is focusing on downstream plastics and aluminium manufacturing, leveraging its established industrial base and advanced infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Khazaen Economic City is emerging as a centre for pharmaceutical security and food-processing industries. Major infrastructure projects, including the central fruit and vegetable market, are expected to strengthen food security and create new investment opportunities in value-added processing activities.

Al Sharji said OPAZ continues to prioritise sectors of growing global significance, including medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing, renewable energy, green minerals, food and fisheries industries and petrochemicals. These industries are expected to play a key role in supporting the transition towards a green economy, strengthening food and health security, expanding exports and increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to the national economy.

She added that infrastructure development across Oman’s economic zones and industrial cities is being aligned with the strategic priorities of each location, creating an integrated business environment capable of attracting large-scale investments, supporting technology transfer, localising advanced industries and enhancing the competitiveness of Omani manufacturing.

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