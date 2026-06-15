KUWAIT -- Public Authority for Civil Aviation President Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah met with Ethiopian Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Sied Jibril to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in civil aviation.



In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the authority said the meeting reviewed areas of cooperation in air transport and explored opportunities to further develop ties between Kuwait and Ethiopia.



The two sides also discussed enhancing technical and operational expertise exchange in the civil aviation sector, aiming to support the development of joint cooperation in this vital field.

The authority added that the meeting reflects efforts to strengthen coordination and expand cooperation in civil aviation and air transport between the two countries.

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