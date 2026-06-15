Arab Finance: Grova Developments, the real estate arm of Hassan Allam Holding, has entered the Egyptian real estate market with the launch of Grova EastHills, a residential project spanning more than 300 acres on AUC Avenue in East Cairo, as per a press release.

The development is planned as a villas-focused community comprising standalone villas, twin villas, and townhouses. The project's design is guided by the natural characteristics of the site, which includes elevated terrain, hills, valleys, and cliffs.

The master plan was developed by the international architecture and urban design firm 10 Design, with the layout organized into seven residential neighborhoods. Rather than extensively reshaping the land, the plan incorporates the site's existing topography into the overall community design.

Homes within the development have been positioned in relation to the terrain, surrounding views, and sun path, while approximately 45% of the project's total area has been allocated to open spaces and landscaped environments. Landscape design has been developed by Ireland-based landscape architecture firm SRLA.

In addition to its residential component, Grova EastHills will include a clubhouse, sports and wellness facilities, and a commercial district intended to serve residents' daily needs.

The launch marks the first project under the Grova Developments brand, which was established by Hassan Allam Holding as it expands its presence in the residential real estate sector.

The company's approach is centered on creating communities that prioritize long-term planning, integration with the surrounding environment, and community-oriented living.

“For 90 years, Hassan Allam has been the name behind Egypt's foundational infrastructure. With Grova EastHills, we are bringing that same expertise, care, and long-term vision to residential living. This launch represents a strategic milestone in our evolution, bringing decades of regional infrastructure leadership into the residential sector,” Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, stated.

Sherif Sadek, CEO of Grova Developments, commented: “With Grova EastHills, we started with the idea to let the land lead. This principle has guided every aspect of the project. As the first community under the Grova brand, and by featuring only villas, EastHills offers a level of exclusivity and harmony with nature that is unmatched. Our promise to our residents is a home built with a deep respect for the environment – a true legacy asset that will stand the test of time.”