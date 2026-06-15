AL DUQM: The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) is moving ahead with a major coastal tourism master plan aimed at turning Duqm into an integrated tourism and investment destination on the Arabian Sea.

The plan seeks to develop a 16-kilometre waterfront supported by hotels, resorts, tourist accommodation, public spaces, walking trails, eco-tourism facilities and sustainable infrastructure. It builds on Duqm’s natural assets, including sandy beaches, coastal landscapes and distinctive rock formations, as well as its proximity to the Port of Duqm and Duqm Airport.

The master plan includes a world-class marina, recreational and cultural facilities, sports and wellness areas, an equestrian club and a golf course. These components are designed to diversify the tourism offering and attract both visitors and investors.

By 2030, the project aims to deliver seven hotels and resorts with 687 hotel rooms and 870 residential units, while attracting more than 200,000 tourists annually. By 2040, capacity is expected to rise to 14 hotels with around 1,990 rooms, 3,770 residential units and 697 holiday homes, with projected annual tourist arrivals reaching about 740,000.

The development will also include activity and entertainment centres, shopping areas, integrated residential and tourism districts, a waterfront promenade and new residential communities.

Engineer Abdullah bin Salim al Hakmani, Director of the Technical Affairs Department and Project Manager.

Engineer Abdullah bin Salim al Hakmani, Director of the Technical Affairs Department and Project Manager for the master and detailed plan for the coastal tourism area in SEZAD, said the project forms part of the zone’s Five-Year Plan 2026–2030.

He said the plan aims to strengthen Duqm’s appeal for tourism investments and partnerships by making better use of its natural and tourism assets and creating a comprehensive urban framework for future development.

Al Hakmani said the coastal area enjoys a strategic location overlooking the Arabian Sea and features unique landscapes and geological formations that support its tourism potential.

He added that work is under way on a 14-kilometre dual coastal tourism road, which will connect different urban sectors within the master plan, improve access to most land plots and link the area with the fishing port and city centre.

The area already includes several existing and planned tourism projects covering around two square kilometres, equivalent to about 6.5 per cent of the total development area. Committed tourism investments in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm reached approximately RO 853 million by the end of 2025, covering both existing and planned projects.

Al Hakmani said Duqm currently provides about 2,000 hotel rooms across different categories, strengthening its ability to accommodate future growth in tourism activity.

The project reflects SEZAD’s wider strategy to combine sustainable tourism, quality of life and economic diversification, in line with Oman Vision 2040 and national efforts to expand investment in promising non-oil sectors.

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