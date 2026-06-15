MUSCAT - Chinese investors unveiled ambitious plans to establish a major solar manufacturing complex and a regional cybersecurity hub in Oman, underscoring growing international confidence in the Sultanate of Oman's industrial, digital and clean-energy ambitions under Oman Vision 2040.

The announcements were made during the Oman Future Fund (FFO) investment showcase on Tuesday, where officials from Orion Solar and XCyber outlined projects that are expected to strengthen Oman’s position in renewable energy manufacturing and digital resilience while creating high-value employment opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Mark Jiang Pengjing, Deputy General Manager of Orion Solar, said the company had chosen Oman as the location for one of its most significant overseas investments because of the country’s clear vision, commitment to sustainability and favourable investment environment.

“In a world full of opportunities, we have chosen Oman because we firmly believe it will be one of the greatest success stories of the next decade,” Pengjing said.

The Orion Solar project, one of the largest industrial investments announced by the Fund, involves the establishment of an integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Sohar Freezone.

According to project details presented during the event, the venture will involve an investment of approximately RO 220 million and produce 6 gigawatts of solar cells and 3 gigawatts of solar panels annually.

“This is far more than an ordinary factory. It will serve as a powerhouse of clean-energy innovation and one of the largest and most advanced facilities of its kind across the globe,” Pengjing said.

He added that the project would create thousands of jobs, support technology transfer and generate more than RO 20 million annually in local procurement spending.

“We are not only manufacturing high-quality products, we are building industry capabilities, empowering future opportunities and shaping a new era of the renewable energy industry right here in Oman,” he noted.

The company also pledged to collaborate closely with local universities, research institutions and industries to develop skills, knowledge and expertise in renewable energy technologies.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity firm XCyber announced plans to strengthen Oman’s digital security ecosystem through investments in sovereign cybersecurity capabilities, local talent development and advanced AI-powered security solutions.

Fan Zhang, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of XCyber, described Oman as an ideal location for the company’s regional expansion, citing the country’s rapid economic transformation and commitment to digital development.

“As a company backed by OIA, we are committed to building a world-class security hub right here,” Zhang said.

XCyber, the international arm of China’s QAX cybersecurity group, recently joined the Oman Investment Authority ecosystem through a partnership with EW Partners and the Future Fund Oman.

The company outlined a three-pronged strategy focused on establishing national-level cybersecurity monitoring capabilities, developing localised cybersecurity products and strengthening Oman-based cybersecurity services.

“Our collaboration with OIA will focus on building national-level cybersecurity and monitoring capability, developing localised cybersecurity products and strengthening localised cybersecurity service capabilities,” Zhang said.

She revealed plans to establish local security operations centres, digital forensic laboratories and emergency response capabilities to help Oman manage cyber threats independently while protecting critical infrastructure.

“We are not just operating here in Oman; we are supporting Oman, serving Oman and growing with Oman,” Zhang added.

The projects reflect the Future Fund Oman's strategy of attracting foreign direct investment into strategic sectors while promoting technology transfer, industrial localisation and job creation. Together, the solar and cybersecurity ventures demonstrate how Oman is leveraging international partnerships to accelerate its transition towards a diversified, knowledge-based economy centred on clean energy, advanced manufacturing and digital innovation.

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