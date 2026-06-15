Arab Finance: El Obour Company for Real Estate Investment (OBRI) posted a 236.95% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated net profits after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to a disclosure on June 15th.

The company recorded net profits of EGP 18.433 million in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 5.470 million in Q1 2025.

Net revenue totaled EGP 465.625 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, up from EGP 188.076 million in the same period of 2023.

The firm generated standalone net profits worth EGP 5.861 million, up from EGP 4.440 million.

Established in 1994, El Obour operates within the real estate sector, focusing on diversified real estate activities.