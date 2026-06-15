Facilities management provider Shalfa Facilities Management Co. has been awarded a contract worth approximately SAR366.5 million ($97.7 million) by Tatweer Buildings Company to provide integrated services for school buildings across Saudi Arabia's Qassim Region.

The award covers the provision of cleaning, maintenance and gatekeeper services for school facilities under the framework agreement for integrated facilities management services for school buildings and private institutes in the Central Region (Qassim Region), the company said in a filing to the Saudi Stock Exchange.

The contract was awarded on June 14, 2026.

Shalfa Facilities Management noted that it had previously announced the signing of the framework agreement with Tatweer Buildings Company on April 29, 2025.

Tatweer Buildings Company, which develops and manages educational infrastructure projects in the Kingdom, is the counterparty to the contract.

The contract has a value of SAR366.49 million ($97.7 million), excluding VAT.

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