Dubai Holding Community Management has announced that it has signed an agreement with Al Etihad Energy Services (Etihad Esco) to strengthen energy efficiency and strategic sustainability initiatives across communities it is managing.

Bringing together Dubai Holding Community Management’s sustainability-driven approach and Etihad Esco’s technical expertise in energy management, the partnership will deliver projects that improve current energy usage, enhance monitoring and metering and introduce new solutions to boost energy efficiency.

The MoU will focus on three key areas: implementing energy optimisation and efficiency projects, introducing solar energy solutions for communities and facilitating knowledge-sharing to pilot new sustainability initiatives.

“We are delighted to partner with Etihad Esco to create a positive, long-term impact, driven by a shared, future-focused purpose and aligned with Dubai’s Demand Side Management Strategy 2050. Etihad Esco’s technical expertise and leadership in energy efficiency align seamlessly with our vision to foster sustainable utilities, practices and lifestyles within our communities. By combining our complementary skills and shared commitment, we are proud to build a more sustainable future together,” said Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer, Dubai Holding Community Management, after signing the agreement with Dr Waleed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Etihad Esco.

Residents, owners and partners across Dubai Holding Community Management communities will benefit from the introduction of energy-efficient systems, access to renewable energy options, smarter monitoring tools and increased awareness of environmental impact.

Al Nuaimi said its partnership with Dubai Holding Community Management exemplifies Etihad Esco’s mission to lead the transformation of Dubai’s built environment through innovative energy efficiency solutions.

“By integrating solar, retrofit, and smart metering technologies, we aim to create measurable impact aligned with the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy and the UAE’s broader sustainability goals,” he added.

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