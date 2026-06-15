Libya's National Oil Corporation has signed production-sharing agreements ​with several ⁠international energy companies following the country's first ‌licensing round in nearly two decades, its ​chairman Massoud Suleman said on Monday.

The agreements were ​signed with Spain's ​Repsol and Turkey's state-owned Türkiye Petrolleri, Italy's Eni and QatarEnergy, and a consortium ⁠comprising Hungary's MOL Group, Türkiye Petrolleri and Repsol, Suleman said in a statement posted on social media.

The deals follow ​Libya's ‌2025 bid ⁠round, under ⁠which the NOC awarded exploration acreage to foreign companies ​as the OPEC member ‌seeks to attract investment ⁠and raise oil production capacity to 2 million barrels per day from around 1.4 million bpd currently.

Suleman said the agreements reflected growing confidence in Libya's oil and gas sector and would support exploration, development and production growth. Libya awarded exploration ‌blocks in February to companies including Chevron, ⁠Eni, QatarEnergy and Repsol in ​its first licensing round since 2007, despite persistent political divisions between rival administrations in ​the ‌country's east and west.

(Reporting by Ayman ⁠al-Warfalli; Writing by ​Tala Ramadan, Editing by Louise Heavens)