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Most Gulf equities ended higher on Monday after the U.S. and Iran announced a preliminary deal to end the war and restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan's prime minister said the two countries are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland on Friday, following mediation by Islamabad.
Trump said on Sunday the waterway would reopen "toll free" and that the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted, while Iran's Mehr news agency reported the draft deal envisages reopening it within 30 days under Iranian arrangements.
Qatar's benchmark index advanced 0.9%, with Qatar National Bank, the region's largest lender, jumping 3%. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gave up early gains to finish 0.1% lower, with oil giant Saudi Aramco losing 1.1%.
Brent crude futures fell $4.47, or 5.1%, to $82.86 a barrel by 1234 GMT. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz for more than three months cut off millions of barrels of oil and gas supply from global markets.
The waterway is a key chokepoint, carrying about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index gained 0.6%.
The European Commission and the European Investment Bank are set to approve a €690 million ($801 million) funding plan to help Egypt upgrade its electricity grid, the Commission said on Monday.
UAE bourses were closed for a public holiday.
- Saudi Arabia eased 0.1% to 11,096
- Qatar gained 0.9% to 10,554
- Egypt rose 0.6% to 52,307
- Bahrain added 0.4% to 2,000
- Oman lost 0.7% to 7,620
- Kuwait down 0.3% to 9,301
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff and Amna Mariyam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)