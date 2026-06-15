Arab Finance: Eastern Company recorded net profits after tax valued at EGP 1.253 billion in the first three months of 2026, an annual plunge of 23% from EGP 1.627 billion, as per the standalone financial results.

Net revenues declined by 4% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 8.526 billion in the three-month period that ended on March 31st, 2025, compared to EGP 8.897 billion.

Established in 1920, the company manufactures tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, and molasses tobacco (Moassels), as well as other related products, such as cigarettes’ filter rods and homogenized tobacco.