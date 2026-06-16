Arab Finance: El Ahram for Printing and Packing posted a 91.26% year on year (YoY) drop in net losses after tax, incurring EGP 381,188 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, versus EGP 4.360 million, according to the financial results.

Operating revenues declined to EGP 4.935 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 6.046 million in Q1 2025.

Established in 1993, the company is involved in the manufacturing and printing of packaging products, especially cardboard, paper, plastic, and multi-layered materials.