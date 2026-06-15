Arab Finance: Golden Pyramids Plaza (GPPL) posted a 89.01% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, as per a disclosure.

The company recorded net profits after tax of $4.945 million in Q1 2026, compared to $35.9 million in Q1 2025.

Meanwhile, operating revenues dropped to $25.372 million from $26.035 million.

Established in 1991 and listed on EGX in 1997, Golden Pyramids Plaza operates within the consumer services sector, focusing on hotels, resorts, and cruise lines.