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BANGALORE - UAE markets led Gulf gains on Tuesday as they reopened after the holiday for their first chance to price in Sunday's preliminary U.S.-Iran peace accord.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the two countries had signed a preliminary agreement, although details have yet to be made public. Both sides said a permanent truce remains subject to further negotiations.
On Monday, a senior Iranian official said Iran would freeze its nuclear activity until a final agreement, and refrain from further uranium enrichment or expansion of nuclear facilities.
Dubai's main index jumped 2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties climbing 4.3%, and lender Emirates NBD Bank up 3.8%.
Among other gainers, budget airliner Air Arabia advanced 4.6%.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark index gained 1.2%, with the UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank rising 1.4% and real estate giant Aldar Properties climbing 3.1%.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.6%, with the country's biggest lender by assets Saudi National Bank putting on 1.1%.
Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco was up 0.7%.
However, Brent crude futures were down 0.5% by 0631 GMT as markets weighed prospects for a resumption of supply through the key Strait of Hormuz against shaky physical market drivers and a lack of details on the U.S.-Iran deal.
In Qatar, the index inched 0.2% higher, with telecoms firm Ooredoo climbing 1.7%.
(Reporting by Amna Mariyam, Editing by Louise Heavens and Varun H K)