BANGALORE - UAE markets led Gulf gains ​on Tuesday as ⁠they reopened after the holiday for their ‌first chance to price in Sunday's preliminary U.S.-Iran peace accord.

U.S. President ​Donald Trump said on Monday the two countries had signed a preliminary ​agreement, although ​details have yet to be made public. Both sides said a permanent truce remains subject to further ⁠negotiations.

On Monday, a senior Iranian official said Iran would freeze its nuclear activity until a final agreement, and refrain from further uranium enrichment or expansion of nuclear ​facilities.

Dubai's main ‌index jumped ⁠2%, with ⁠blue-chip developer Emaar Properties climbing 4.3%, and lender Emirates NBD Bank up ​3.8%.

Among other gainers, budget airliner Air ‌Arabia advanced 4.6%.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index ⁠gained 1.2%, with the UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank rising 1.4% and real estate giant Aldar Properties climbing 3.1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index added 0.6%, with the country's biggest lender by assets Saudi National Bank putting on 1.1%.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco was up 0.7%.

However, Brent crude futures were down 0.5% by ‌0631 GMT as markets weighed prospects for a ⁠resumption of supply through the key Strait ​of Hormuz against shaky physical market drivers and a lack of details on the U.S.-Iran deal.

In Qatar, the ​index inched ‌0.2% higher, with telecoms firm Ooredoo climbing ⁠1.7%.

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam, ​Editing by Louise Heavens and Varun H K)