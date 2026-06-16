Doha, Qatar: London Stock Exchange (LSEG) today welcomed Edaa, Qatar's central securities depository, to open trading - marking a new chapter in a collaboration to modernise and transform Qatar's post-trade infrastructure, reshaping the foundations of the country's capital markets and connecting them more closely to the world.

Edaa began as a central securities depository. Today it stands as an integrated post-trade market infrastructure institution at the heart of Qatar's financial transformation - safeguarding securities, sharpening operational efficiency, broadening investor services, and anchoring the trust on which capital markets are built.

At the centre of that progress is Edaa's Financial Market Infrastructure (FMI) Transformation Program: a comprehensive, end-to-end modernisation of the systems that sit beneath Qatar's markets. Leveraging LSEG Markets Technology, Edaa is deploying a new post-trade technology suite across its operations.

Crucially, the programme unifies functions that have traditionally run on separate systems. Qatar is adopting the full LSEG Markets Technology suite, a unified, end-to-end platform supporting the full trade lifecycle, including trading, clearing, settlement and depository services.

For the market, that integration is the substance behind the vision - fewer points of friction, faster and more resilient settlement, a single consolidated view for investors and participants, and operations aligned with international best practice and global standards of resilience, transparency and risk management.

For investors, the programme delivers a more seamless, integrated experience and broader access to services - for issuers and for local and foreign investors alike. For market participants, it brings greater operational efficiency, stronger risk controls, and the confidence that comes from infrastructure built to international standards. And for Qatar's capital markets as a whole, it provides a platform with the capacity to support new instruments, deeper liquidity, and the next phase of growth.

The transformation also lays the groundwork for Qatar's next major milestones: the introduction of a central counterparty (CCP) and a modern central securities depository and securities settlement

system. Together, these will bring central clearing and risk mutualisation to the market and a depository rebuilt to international standards - reducing counterparty risk, strengthening settlement resilience, and aligning Qatar's post-trade environment with the world's leading financial centres.

Deputy Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Edaa, HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Thani commented:

"Edaa's progress reflects the ambition of Qatar's financial sector and the goals of the Qatar Financial Sector Strategy and National Vision 2030."

He went on saying: "We have not simply replaced a system - we have rebuilt the foundations of our market on infrastructure that meets the highest international standards, and that opens the path to a central counterparty and a modern depository for Qatar.

His Excellency added: "This collaboration strengthens our capital markets, deepens Qatar's connection to global finance, and gives every investor and participant a more integrated, more resilient market to rely on. The future of market infrastructure belongs to institutions that never stand still - and Edaa intends to lead."

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of Edaa, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani said: "Opening the London market is a proud moment for Edaa and for Qatar. We began as a securities depository; today we are building toward a single, integrated post-trade platform that brings clearing, settlement and depository together in one place. That is what modern market infrastructure looks like: secure, resilient and connected to the world. Our collaboration with LSEG is the engine behind that ambition - and behind the next phase of growth for our market."

In turn, CEO of London Stock Exchange, David Schwimmer said: "Edaa's transformation is a significant milestone for Qatar's capital markets. By bringing together trading, clearing, settlement and depository on a single platform powered by LSEG Markets Technology, the market is better positioned for resilience, efficiency and future growth. We are excited and proud to support this journey as Qatar continues to strengthen its global connectivity and competitiveness."

That ambition reached a defining moment with Edaa's move to its new home, Edaa Hub, and the commencement of the FMI Transformation Program.

This is far more than a technology upgrade. It is the foundation for deeper capital markets, stronger post-trade infrastructure, and a more dynamic, globally connected financial ecosystem for Qatar - advancing both the Qatar Financial Sector Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

This milestone represents a significant step in strengthening Qatar's capital market infrastructure, supporting long-term economic growth, and enhancing the country's attractiveness as a regional investment destination.

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