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BANGALORE - UAE stocks edged up in early trade on Tuesday as markets reopened after the Islamic new year holiday to their first opportunity to price in Sunday's preliminary peace agreement between the United States and Iran.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the two countries had signed a preliminary agreement, although details have yet to be made public. Both sides said a permanent truce remains subject to further negotiations.
Dubai's main index jumped 3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties climbing 4.6%, and top lender Emirates NBD Bank up 2.7%.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark index advanced 2%, with the UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank gaining 3.7% and real estate giant Aldar Properties rising 4%.
(Reporting by Amna Mariyam, Editing by Louise Heavens)