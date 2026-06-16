BANGALORE - UAE stocks edged up ​in ⁠early trade on Tuesday as ‌markets reopened after the Islamic ​new year holiday to their first ​opportunity to price ​in Sunday's preliminary peace agreement between the United ⁠States and Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the two countries ​had signed ‌a preliminary agreement, ⁠although ⁠details have yet to be made public. ​Both sides ‌said a ⁠permanent truce remains subject to further negotiations.

Dubai's main index jumped 3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties climbing 4.6%, and top lender Emirates NBD Bank up 2.7%.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark ‌index advanced 2%, with the UAE's largest ⁠lender First Abu ​Dhabi Bank gaining 3.7% and real estate giant ​Aldar Properties ‌rising 4%.

(Reporting by ⁠Amna Mariyam, ​Editing by Louise Heavens)