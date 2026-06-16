Abu Dhabi’s new AED 55 billion ($15 billion) public-private partnership (PPP) programme launched last month marks a pivot in in the emirate’s established infrastructure funding framework, helping it diversify funding sources and transfer project risk, said S&P Global Ratings in a recent report.

The initiative enables Abu Dhabi to preserve sovereign capital for purposes such as economic diversification and energy infrastructure investments.

The programme comprises 24 projects to be tendered over 2026-2027, with a combined value of AED 55 billion, spanning transport, core infrastructure, and social infrastructure assets, with transport accounting for the largest share of planned investment.

The AED55 billion pipeline comes as Abu Dhabi expands alternative infrastructure investment channels, including a planned $30 billion platform with L’IMAD, ADNOC, BlackRock’s GIP and Temasek. L’IMAD was established earlier this year as part of a broader overhaul of the emirate’s sovereign investment framework.

Together, these initiatives highlight a strategy to diversify infrastructure funding across sovereign, institutional and private capital. Strong participation from global investors such as GIP and Temasek underscores continued appetite for Abu Dhabi assets despite regional geopolitical tensions, while signalling a growing focus on mobilising external capital alongside public funds for long-term investment.

“In our view, the objective is not simply to secure funding, but to broaden the investor base supporting infrastructure delivery while preserving sovereign capital for other strategic priorities, including economic diversification initiatives, major energy infrastructure investments, and infrastructure resilience,” said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst, Sofia Bensaid.

The PPP programme also enables Abu Dhabi to enhance risk transfer and delivery efficiency, shifting construction, design and operational risks to private partners. This reduces public-sector exposure to cost overruns and delays, while performance-linked payments align incentives over the asset lifecycle.

Procurement, financing structures, and investor participation will determine whether the program is able to scale up successfully, the report noted.

“The key challenge will lie in successfully scaling up the established procurement practices, risk-allocation principles, and investor confidence across a much larger infrastructure program,” said Bensaid.

For international investors, Abu Dhabi offers key advantages, including the UAE dirham’s dollar peg, which removes FX risk, and a strong sovereign backdrop with a consistent record of supporting strategic infrastructure assets.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com