Masqa Investment (MSGA) has priced its Nomu IPO at SAR 6.0 ($1.60) per share, implying a total company valuation of SAR 666.7 million ($177.6 million).

The Riyadh-based real estate developer is offering a 10% stake, which could raise approximately SAR 66.7 million ($17.8 million).

Yaqeen Capital is acting as financial advisor and lead manager, while KLA serves as legal counsel.

The subscription period runs from 17 to 24 June, with share allocation scheduled for 28 June. Selling founder will be subject to a 12-month lock-up period.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

ahmad.mousa@lseg.com