Saudi Arabia’s Bank AlJazira has mandated banks for a potential US dollar-denominated additional tier 1 (AT1) capital certificates issuance under its programme established on 4 September 2025.

The size and terms will be set later.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, AlJazira Capital, Arqaam Capital, ASB Capital, Citigroup, Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered have been appointed as joint lead managers.

The certificates are expected to be issued via a special purpose vehicle and offered to eligible investors in Saudi Arabia and abroad.

Proceeds will be used to strengthen the bank’s Tier 1 capital base and for general banking purposes, the lender said in a statement on Tadawul bourse where its shares are listed.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com