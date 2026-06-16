SALALAH: Salalah Airport has retained its five-star Skytrax rating for a second consecutive year, reinforcing its position among a select group of airports recognised globally for excellence in passenger experience and service quality.

The accolade reflects continued investment in facilities, operational efficiency and customer service as the airport prepares for another strong tourism season in Dhofar.

Oman Airports said a series of upgrades introduced over the past year helped secure the rating, including the opening of the new Majan Lounge, expanded family and children's facilities, and a broader range of retail offerings featuring Omani brands and products.

The airport has also implemented improvements to operational processes and passenger services aimed at reducing waiting times, streamlining procedures and enhancing overall travel comfort.

The recognition comes as Salalah Airport intensifies preparations for the Dhofar Khareef season, a period that typically drives a significant increase in passenger traffic and airline activity.

Nasser bin Ahmed al Sharji, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Oman Airports, said the renewed five-star rating reflects the organisation’s commitment to delivering a world-class travel experience built on quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.

He said the achievement highlights the success of ongoing efforts to upgrade facilities, improve operational efficiency and meet the growing demands of tourism and aviation in Oman.

Al Sharji added that Oman Airports will continue investing in passenger-focused initiatives and airport readiness to support the country's tourism ambitions and strengthen the international standing of Omani airports.

Zakaria bin Yaqoub al Harasi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Salalah Airport, said maintaining the five-star rating for a second year demonstrates the success of continuous improvement programmes aimed at enhancing services and facilities.

He noted that the recognition reflects a long-term strategy centred on passenger satisfaction, operational excellence and innovation, supported by close collaboration among airport stakeholders.

Skytrax's five-star classification is among the highest distinctions in the global aviation industry and is awarded to airports that achieve exceptional standards in service quality, passenger experience, operational performance and facility management.

The latest recognition further strengthens Salalah Airport's reputation as one of the region's leading aviation gateways and supports its growing role in serving Oman’s expanding tourism sector.

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