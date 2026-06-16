Muscat – Oman is witnessing a rapid shift towards a digital economy, driven by the growing adoption of electronic payment methods that have become an integral part of daily commercial and consumer activity.

Recent data indicate significant growth in the use of digital payment transactions during 2025. The upward trend reflects increasing commercial activity and transactions across various sectors.

According to data from the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), the value of transactions processed through domestic electronic payment gateways reached approximately RO3.2bn in 2025, representing a growth of 76.3% compared with 2024. The number of transactions exceeded 168mn, marking an increase of 150%.

The value of transactions conducted through point-of-sale (POS) terminals surpassed RO7.5bn, recording growth of 33.2%. Meanwhile, QR code-based payments registered the highest growth rate among digital payment methods, rising by 133.5% to approximately RO8mn – nearly three times the level recorded in 2024.

Dr Rajab bin Ali Al Awisi, an expert in social and educational studies at the State Council, said the rapid growth in the use of digital payment methods in Oman clearly reflects the success of national policies aimed at digital transformation and the development of a modern economic infrastructure.

He said digital payments have delivered clear economic benefits by accelerating the circulation of money and reducing dependence on cash. This has improved the efficiency of commercial transactions, lowered operating costs for individuals and businesses, sped up financial processes and enhanced overall economic efficiency.

From a social perspective, Al Awisi noted that the widespread adoption of digital payments reflects a significant advancement in digital culture within Omani society and growing trust in technological solutions and electronic services.

He added that modern banking applications have enabled individuals to monitor spending and manage personal budgets more effectively, representing a clear improvement over traditional cash-based transactions, which are often more difficult to track accurately.

Driving e-commerce and entrepreneurship

Al Awisi emphasised that electronic payments are among the main drivers of e-commerce growth and local market development. The availability of secure and user-friendly payment solutions increases consumer confidence in online purchases and directly supports the expansion of digital stores and platforms.

He said digital payments have also enabled entrepreneurs and SMEs to enter digital markets and reach wider customer bases, while boosting entrepreneurial confidence and encouraging young people to launch ventures in a more structured and transparent business environment.

Dr Essam bin Hussein Al Lawati, an academic and researcher in marketing, innovation and entrepreneurship at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Muscat, said Oman is undergoing a rapid and transformative shift in its digital payments ecosystem, reflecting broader changes in both economic structures and social behaviour.

Dr Ali Hussein Tarhini, Associate Professor in the Department of Information Systems at Sultan Qaboos University, said digital payments in Oman are no longer an optional service but an essential part of everyday life.

He noted that electronic payments have become commonplace across shops, cafés and local markets across the sultanate, contributing to greater commercial efficiency and faster money circulation.

He added that the transition has enabled SMEs to integrate into the digital economy at lower cost compared to traditional business models, creating new opportunities for growth and expansion, particularly amid the rapid development of e-commerce and digital platforms.

He further stated that the expansion of digital payments has extended beyond major urban centres to various governorates and social groups, reflecting the growing nationwide adoption of digital solutions.