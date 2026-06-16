KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait has announced the resumption of limited flight operations through Passenger Terminal 4 (T4) at Kuwait International Airport for Gulf, Arab, and foreign airlines under a phased operational plan aimed at gradually restoring air traffic.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the decision reflects a “national responsibility” to support travelers, ensure continuity of airline operations, and maintain smooth civil aviation services. It added that coordination will be carried out with airlines wishing to operate flights to determine schedules.

According to the operational plan, flights will operate daily from 4:00 AM to 10:00 PM starting Wednesday, with the first phase allowing participating airlines to operate one flight each as services gradually resume. The authority clarified that operations will include Gulf carriers, Arab airlines, and other international foreign airlines approved under the coordination framework, though specific airline names were not disclosed.

Abdullah Al-Rajhi, Deputy Director General for Aviation Safety, Air Transport and Aviation Security and official spokesperson for the authority, said flights are expected to begin on Wednesday, with demand expected to increase as operations expand in the coming period.

The plan includes the operation of 50 check-in counters, full activation of passport control and inspection points, and coordination with ground service companies to ensure smooth passenger processing. Air cargo and private aviation operations will continue without interruption.

Passengers have been advised to arrive at least three hours before departure and to check flight updates with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. Authorities also urged travelers to limit accompanying persons at the terminal to avoid overcrowding and ensure smooth traffic flow.

The authority said the move comes as part of efforts to meet passenger demand, expand travel options for citizens and residents, and support the gradual normalization of air traffic while maintaining strict safety and security standards.

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