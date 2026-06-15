Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Sunday’s trading session with collective gains, as the EGX30 index climbed by 2.31% to 51,994.63 points.

The Shariah index grew by 3.09% to 5,782.95 points, while the EGX35-LV increased by 2.46% to 6,050.84 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading higher by 2.73% at 15,396.24 points and by 2.73% at 21,179.3 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 10.308 billion through the exchange of 2.866 billion shares over 215,153 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.715 trillion.

Individuals controlled 78.86% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 21.13%.

Egyptians dominated trading with 92.47%, whereas Arab and foreign investors equaled 4.88% and 2.65%, respectively.

Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 299.648 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 287.455 million and EGP 12.193 million, respectively.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).