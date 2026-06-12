Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Thursday’s trading session lower, with the EGX30 index falling by 0.85% to 50,818.84 points.

The Shariah index also retreated by 1.69% to 5,609.69 points, while the EGX35-LV declined by 1.52% at 5,905.66 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 1.44% at 14,986.99 points and by 1.41% at 20,616.31 points, respectively.

A total of 3.700 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 10.724 billion over 224,440 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 3.648 trillion.

Retail investors dominated 72.81% of trading transactions, while institutions equaled the remaining 27.18%.

The Egyptians controlled the transactions with 92.27%, whereas foreign and Arab investors represented 4.96% and 2.77%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 104.077 million. Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 80.740 million and EGP 23.337 million, respectively.