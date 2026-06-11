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Egypt signed an agreement on Thursday with Taqa Arabia to transfer ownership of a stake in 172 state-owned Wataniya fuel stations through a newly established company, Quick Fuel, according to a cabinet statement.
Under the agreement, Taqa Arabia will acquire a 10% stake in Quick Fuel and will also have the option to acquire an additional 15% stake when the company is listed on the Egyptian stock exchange.
Egypt said last year it would offer stakes in military-owned companies, which included Wataniya Petroleum, through its sovereign wealth fund.
The IMF has made increasing the role of the private sector in the economy a requirement for Egypt's $8 billion loan program.
(Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah; Writing by Eman Abouhassira; Editing by Jan Harvey)